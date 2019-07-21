0 Dolly Parton seems ready to take her horse down the ‘Old Town Road'

First it was Billy Ray Cyrus. Then it was fellow Atlanta rapper Young Thug and 12-year-old Mason Ramsey. He’s asked Mariah Carey to do it. And Dolly Parton seems willing to give it go.

Lil Nas X has found phenomenal success with his country rap song “Old Town Road.” It has been on the Billboard Top 100 chart for 19 weeks — with the Billy Ray Cyrus remix version at No. 1 for 15 weeks. The 20-year-old was recently named one of Time’s 25 most influential people on social media.

Last week, the Atlanta rapper remixed the song again, adding Young Thug and Ramsey’s vocals to his and Cyrus’.

TRENDING STORIES:

And now it seems the queen of country herself might get in the mix — or remix, if you will.

On July 15, Lil Nas X, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, tweeted “y’all think i can get dolly parton and megan thee stallion on a old town road remix?”

It took a couple of days, but Parton responded in true Parton fashion, with a horse emoji followed by a unicorn emoji. Oh, and the photo she attached changed one of his horses to pink with a flowing blond mane.

To which the Lithia Springs High School graduate replied: “YEE YEE GANG!”

Parton has had 25 songs reach No. 1 on the Billboard country music charts, 41 career top 10 country albums and 110 career charted singles over the past 40 years. She has garnered nine Grammy Awards, two Academy Award nominations, 10 Country Music Association Awards, seven Academy of Country Music Awards, three American Music Awards, and is one of only seven female artists to win the Country Music Association's Entertainer of the Year Award.

Billboard booted Lil Nas X’s original version of “Old Town Road” off its country chart in April, declaring it not country enough. Would they allow it back on if Parton were providing vocals? The only way to know is for this remix to actually happen.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.