EAST RIDGE, Tenn. - A couple Chick-fil-A employees took customer service to the next level earlier this month when they helped a customer with a flat fire.
Brian Hall posted a photo on Facebook showing two employees from the Chick-fil-A in East Ridge at Jordan Crossings changing the tire that he realized was flat while in the drive-thru.
He said the employees ran right out and were happy to help.
“They brought my food out to me then after it was done, replaced my food with fresh food so it wouldn’t be cold. And they put two cookies in there for free!” Hall wrote.
The photo has more than 1,000 interactions on Hall’s Facebook page.
