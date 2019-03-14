0 Butterball recalls nearly 80,000 pounds of ground turkey after 5 people sickened

ATLANTA - North Carolina-based poultry producer Butterball, LLC is voluntarily recalling approximately 78,164 pounds of raw ground turkey that may have been contaminated with Salmonella, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service.

Inspectors discovered the possible contamination while investigating an outbreak of Salmonella involving five patients in Wisconsin and Minnesota.

Four of the patients lived in the same home in Wisconsin, where officials collected three Butterball ground turkey samples that tested positive for the bacteria.

The person in Minnesota tested positive for the same strain of Salmonella and also reported eating ground turkey, although the brand is unknown.

According to Butterball's site, the ground turkey in question has a use- or sell-by date of July 26, 2018, and was shipped to institutional and retail locations nationwide.

"Because these products were packaged nine months ago, it is highly unlikely any of the product will be found in retail stores, but it is possible that consumers may have product in their freezers," Butterball spokesperson Christa Leupen told ABC News.

Health officials are warning anyone who may have Butterball ground turkey in their freezer to check the date and discard any products that may be included in the recall.

The products subject to recall include:

48-oz. plastic-wrapped tray containing "BUTTERBALL everyday Fresh Ground Turkey WITH NATURAL FLAVORING (85% LEAN/15% FAT)" with sell or freeze by date of 7/26/18, lot code 8188, and UPC codes 22655-71555 or 22655-71557 represented on the label.

48-oz. plastic-wrapped tray containing "BUTTERBALL everyday Fresh Ground Turkey WITH NATURAL FLAVORING (93% LEAN/7% FAT)" with sell or freeze by date of 7/26/18, lot code 8188 and UPC code 22655-71556 represented on the label.

16-oz. plastic-wrapped tray containing "BUTTERBALL everyday Fresh Ground Turkey WITH NATURAL FLAVORING (85% LEAN/15% FAT)" with sell or freeze by date of 7/26/18, lot code 8188 and UPC code 22655-71546 represented on the label.

16-oz. plastic-wrapped tray containing "BUTTERBALL everyday Fresh Ground Turkey WITH NATURAL FLAVORING (93% LEAN/7% FAT)" with sell or freeze by date of 7/26/18, lot code 8188 and UPC codes 22655-71547 or 22655-71561 represented on the label

48-oz. plastic-wrapped tray containing "Kroger GROUND TURKEY FRESH 85% LEAN - 15% FAT" with sell or freeze by date of 7/26/18, lot code 8188, and UPC code 111141097993 represented on the label.

48-oz. plastic-wrapped tray containing "FOOD LION 15% fat ground turkey with natural flavorings" with sell or freeze by date of 7/26/18, lot code 8188 and UPC code 3582609294 represented on the label.

Butterball says that consumers with questions about the recall should call 1-800-288-8372 ext. 4 between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. ET.

