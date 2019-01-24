Buffalo Wild Wings to give out free wings across US if Super Bowl goes into overtime

ATLANTA - Buffalo Wild Wings has announced that, if the 2019 Super Bowl goes into overtime, its stores will celebrate by giving away free wings all over America.
The sports chain announced that if, the Feb. 3 game goes into extra time, it will offer a free snack-sized order of wings at every store in the country on Feb. 18 from 4 -7 p.m. local time.
Buffalo Wild Wings is known for its Super Bowl advertisements involving an "overtime button." The ads use clever ploys to get games to last longer so fans can keep watching football and keep eating wings.
This year, 15 regular-season games went into overtime, so it looks like the odds are good that the Super Bowl will go into extra time.
“We know fans get a thrill out of having something riding on the outcome of the game, and given the number of overtime games we’ve seen all season, we wanted to up the ante for everyone," the press release said. "Even if you don’t have a dog in the fight, we all have a common rooting interest in extending the game because that means more football, and now, free wings!”
People wanting to cash in on the promotion can choose boneless or traditional wings, and there is no purchase necessary. The offer is limited to one order per customer.
Buffalo Wild Wings has more than 1,200 restaurants across all 50 states.
