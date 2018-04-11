Brave girl shares heartbreaking story about bullying

DURYEA, Penn. - Heartbreaking video shows an incredibly brave 10-year-old girl sharing her story about being bullied in an emotional plea to stop bullying.
The girl, Cassidy Slater, posted the video on Facebook and it has received hundreds of thousands of video views.
She described how her classmates bullied her.
At the end of the video, she wrote that she wants to end bullying for herself and others in the world.
