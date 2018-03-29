Boy enjoys wheelchair swing in Arkansas

FORT SMITH, Ark. - A10-year-old boy enjoyed a wheelchair swing at an Arkansas park and his smile has gone viral.
ABC News posted video of the heartwarming video and it has garnered more than 100,000 video views and thousands of comments.
People said it was the most heartwarming thing they've seen all day.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}