0 Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old taken from apartment in North Carolina

GASTONIA, N.C. - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have located the car police said was used Sunday morning to abduct a 3-year-old girl from a Gastonia apartment.

Channel 2 Action News' sister station WSOC-TV Channel 9 was on scene as police examined the vehicle, found on Interstate 77 and Westinghouse Boulevard in West Charlotte.

The abandoned Honda Accord matches the license plate number police released early Sunday morning, PJF2122.

An Amber Alert was issued for Destiny Boykins Sunday morning after police said she was abducted from a Gastonia apartment by suspect 57-year-old Maurice Knox.

Officials said they believe they were heading to a residence on Wingate Avenue in Charlotte. Channel 9 drove by the location but did not see a scene.

Boykins was last seen wearing a lavender top with dots and pink around the neck and purple pajama pants with animal pictures and pink socks.

She is described as being 3 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 30 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Knox is described as being around 6-feet tall, weighing 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black rim glasses, a red long sleeve shirt, red pants, and red shoes.

Channel 9 spoke with neighbors who said they have seen a man who fits the description around the area before.

"He wears red all the time. Red shoes. I don't know if it's his favorite hockey team, but I've seen him quite a bit," neighbor Barbara Clisby said.

Police said they are now looking for a brown 2015 Nissan Altima with North Carolina tag number DBL4139.

