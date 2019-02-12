0 Abducted college student, suspect killed in officer-involved shooting

OHIO - After an Ohio State University student was abducted, the suspect allegedly led police on a chase, which ended in the deaths of both the victim and her alleged kidnapper.

Student Skylar Williams, 20, was at Ohio State's Mansfield campus at about 11:45 a.m. Monday when she was approached by suspect Ty'rell Pounds -- a man she knows, according to Ohio State's public safety department.

Pounds, 24, reportedly armed with a handgun, forced Williams into a car and fled, the university's statement said.

"Someone just kidnapped a girl on campus with a gun," a frantic woman told a 911 dispatcher.

Pounds allegedly stole a car and ditched the initial one, according to the university.

Hours later, at about 3:30 p.m., a witness reported seeing a woman in distress at a gas station and forced into a car, Kentucky State Police said.

When officers tried to pull the driver over, Pounds allegedly fled, leading police on a chase, police said.

While chasing after Pounds, a "trooper heard a gunshot coming from within the vehicle which he perceived as an immediate deadly threat to himself and the female passenger," state police said in a news release. "The trooper drew his service weapon and fired at which time the suspect was struck resulting in his death at the scene. During this event, the female passenger was struck by at least one round of gunfire."

Williams was taken to a hospital and declared dead, police said.

It was not immediately clear if she was shot by Pounds or an officer.

