48 days until Super Bowl – So what's the deal about the Half Time show?

There are 48 days until Super Bowl 53 here in Atlanta but there's a report that organizers are struggling to find more stars for the big halftime show.
Channel 2 Action News told you that Maroon Five will headline the half time show in February. But Variety Magazine reports the band is having problems finding featured musical guests for their performance.
"Among those considering the appearance are Cardi B, who is featured on the Maroon 5 hit “Girls Like You,” which spent seven weeks at No. 1 over the fall (the rapper is also scheduled to appear at the Grammy Awards on Feb. 10) and Andre Benjamin, AKA Andre 3000 of beloved local act Outkast. Others — like Mary J. Blige — had been approached but faced scheduling conflicts; still more, like Usher, Lauryn Hill and Nicki Minaj, who performed at the 2012 Super Bowl with Madonna, are names rumored to be in the mix," According to Variety.
Many musicians are protesting the NFL’s stance toward Colin Kaepernick, and other players' right to protest.
