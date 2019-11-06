2 DOT workers killed, trooper injured during tractor trailer crash in Memphis

Troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol are working to clear a scene after a major accident on I-40.
THP told Channel 2 Action News sister-station in Memphis, FOX13, two TDOT contractors were struck and killed during a critical crash. A state trooper was also injured when he was struck while inside his patrol vehicle.
Officials said the trooper is in non-critical condition, but he has a punctured lung and broken ribs.
Authorities say the contractors killed were crushed by the THP car after another vehicle crashed into a patrol car at a high rate of speed.
The two employees worked for A & A Safety out of Ohio. The contractor was working in a mobile work zone within a lane closure, replacing the snow plowable markers along the interstate.
Officers are on the scene at I-40 near New Airline Road. FOX13 cameras noticed a body at the scene of the crash.
This crash also involves a tractor trailer.
The crash was reported around 4:00 Wednesday morning.
One lane has been opened on the westbound lane, but eastbound lanes are flowing normally.
The crash isn't expected to be cleared up until 1 p.m.
We're working to confirm more information. Troopers are still on the scene investigating at this time.
