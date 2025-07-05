‘Fantastic Four,’ ‘Nip/Tuck’ actor Julian McMahon dies

Julian McMahon, who is best known for his roles in the 2000s “Fantastic Four” movie franchise, has died from cancer. He was 56.

His wife, Kelly McMahon, confirmed his death to Deadline, saying, “Julian loved life. He loved his family. He loved his friends. He loved his work, and he loved his fans. His deepest wish was to bring joy into as many lives as possible,” read the statement.

McMahon died on Wednesday in Clearwater, Fla., according to his wife’s statement.

McMahon’s death was also announced on the social media of “Nip/Tuck,” one of the TV shows he starred in.

He also had a recurring role in the TV show “Charmed” and “FBI: Most Wanted.”

McMahon’s father was former Australian Prime Minister William McMahon, according to People.

He was previously married to Australian singer Dannii Minogue and actress Brooke Burns. McMahon married Kelly Paniagua in 2014.

He had a daughter, Madison Elizabeth McMahon, 25, People reported.

