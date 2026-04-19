5 injured, one critically, in shooting near University of Iowa campus, officials say

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Five people were injured early Sunday in a shooting on a pedestrian mall near the University of Iowa campus in downtown Iowa City, according police.

At least three University of Iowa students were among those injured, according to the school’s president.

Iowa City Police Department officials said the gunfire erupted after a “large fight” broke out on the pedestrian mall around 1:46 a.m. local time. “Multiple victims” were injured in the shooting, police said in a statement at the time.

They later said that they had identified five victims in total, one of whom was in critical condition. The remaining victims were in stable condition, according to police.

“Arriving officers heard gunfire. First responders on scene. Confirmed victims,” police said in a statement about the shooting that occurred near the intersection of East College St. and St. Clinton Street, just east of the University of Iowa campus.

In a statement to staff and faculty Sunday, University of Iowa President Barb Wilson said that at least three University of Iowa students were injured in the incident.

“While we await additional information, I am thinking about these students and their families, friends, and all the people who care about them,” Wilson said. “I am holding them close in my thoughts, along with everyone in our community who is hurting or feeling shaken right now.”

There were no immediate announcements of any arrests made in connection with the shooting. However, investigators released a surveillance photo of what they said were four persons of interest associated with the shooting, and are asking the public’s help in identifying them.

“Kevin’s and my prayers this morning are with the victims of the shooting in Iowa City and their families,” Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds posted on X Sunday morning. “This senseless act of violence has devastated the university community and our state. I have spoken with University of Iowa President Barbara Wilson and Board of Regents Chair Robert Cramer and assured them that the full resources of the state are available to assist with the investigation. The Department of Public Safety has contacted the Iowa City Police Department to offer their support.”

Bystander videos verified by ABC News showed multiple people fighting on the pedestrian mall and a large crowd running for cover as gunshots were heard.

“At this time, multiple victims have been taken to area hospitals to be treated for wounds suffered in the shooting,” according to the initial police statement. “No information on their conditions is available at this time.”

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