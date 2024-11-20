2 people survive small plane crash in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — Officials with the Chattanooga Fire Department said two people are “very lucky to be alive” after a small plane crashed near a Tennessee airport.

Shortly before 6 pm the single-engine airplane’s engine went out and the plane went down about a half mile away from the nearby airport’s runway.

When firefighters arrived at the crash scene, one of the people had escaped the wreckage.

Another person was trapped inside the plane and firefighters had to cut away a portion of the plane to free him.

Both people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The pilot was able to avoid rush hour traffic on the road below them and crashed on the side of the road.

Firefighters stopped a small fuel leak.

Officials with the FAA and NTSB are investigating the crash.

