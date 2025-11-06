12 dead, several missing in UPS plane crash in Louisville; families visit crash site

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Entering night two in the recovery and investigation efforts of the fiery UPS plane crash just after takeoff, families are bracing for updates.

Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco was on location Wednesday near the crash site.

She said emergency responders brought in a boat to help in this investigation just before 6 p.m.

Recovery crews have been coming through the police line constantly and tirelessly throughout the day.

At least 12 people are dead, 20 injured and others are believed to be missing following the crash near the Louisville airport, Kentucky ‘s governor said Wednesday.

Gov. Andy Beshear said one of the people killed was a young child.

Eighteen people received medical treatment and were discharged. Two people were in critical condition Wednesday at the University of Louisville Hospital’s burn unit.

Families waiting to hear from loved ones have stopped by for any sign of hope, only to leave worried, let down and exhausted.

Around 9 a.m., a family at the police line could be seen holding hands, appearing to pray.

They said they weren’t ready to talk publicly, but a woman told Channel 2 she was waiting to hear form her father.

He was selling scrap metal near the airport as the crash happened, and he had her 3-year-old daughter with him.

Before sunset, she was back walking past the caution tape.

She said rescuers found a child’s body in the debris. She isn’t sure if it’s her little girl, but she still has not heard from her dad.

Emergency responders started moving past police tape with urgency before 6 a.m., moving in tankers and fire engines closer to the UPS plane crash site.

The Atlanta-based company’s freight plane was scheduled to haul cargo from Louisville to Honolulu on Tuesday, but fire erupted just as the plane sped down the runway for liftoff.

Todd Inman with the National Transportation Safety Board said Wednesday that recovery teams had recovered the plane’s black box that records the flight’s data.

He said investigators would not determine or speculate on the cause of the crash while they were on site.

“I want to just express our sincere condolences to those who are not only affected by losing family members in this accident, but those that were also injured and those that are still missing,” Inman said. “It is a tough day for Louisville, for Kentucky.”

