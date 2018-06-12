  • G7 photos of Trump: There's more than Merkel's stare down. Each country's photo shows

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel's viral photo staring down President Trump last weekend is just one of many moments captured during the Group of Seven summit — many seem to show conflicting stories. 

    The world leaders who met in Quebec, Canada, to discuss Trump's tariffs, all appeared heroic in their own shared images from the meeting. 

    Trump seems to be the center of the party, Trudeau stands tall in the crowd, Emmanuel Macron commands attention all in separate moments captured by photographers. 

    Here's a look by country: 

    United States

    Dan Scavino Jr., assistant to Trump, shared a photo of the world leaders surrounding the president and smiling. At the summit, Trump refused to endorse a group deal, saying other members use unfair trade practices against the United States.

    Canada

    Adam Scotti, photographer to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, captured images of Trudeau standing above the group as well as a moment where he is gesturing to Trump, who appears actively listening. 

     

    Germany

    Merkel shared a photo of herself, leaning toward the president, who appears with his arms crossed.

    Trump later reacted to the photo, saying it was captured during a discussion that was “unrelated to anything.”

    “I know it didn’t look friendly,” Trump said. “Actually, we were just talking."

    Italy

    Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte shared a photo showing himself and others reviewing paperwork. The image basically omits Trump, aside from his signature hair. 

    France

    French President Emmanuel Macron appears to command attention in a photo he shared to Twitter. 

    Japan

    Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shared his own stare-down directed at Trump. 

     

     

     

