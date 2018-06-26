0 FDA approves first marijuana-based epilepsy drug: CBD oil

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the use of a drug derived from marijuana for the first time Monday, giving the go ahead to treat two rare forms of epilepsy with the compound cannabidiol, also known as CBD, found in hemp and marijuana.

Epidiolex, a form of cannabidiol, will be legally used to treat Lennox-Gastaut syndrome and Dravet syndrome, two serious and rare kinds of epilepsy. Epidiolex is the first approved treatment for Dravet syndrome, according to the FDA.

Though CBD is extracted from marijuana sativa plants, it does not produce the high typically associated with marijuana because it does not contain the psychoactive ingredient THC. Instead, CBD is often used in oil form as a way to relieve anxiety without the high.

"This approval serves as a reminder that advancing sound development programs that properly evaluate active ingredients contained in marijuana can lead to important medical therapies,” FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said in a statement.

Epidiolex was effective in reducing the frequency of seizures in patients with the two syndromes in clinical trials. Since both Lennox-Gastaut syndrome and Dravet synonym appear in early childhood, Epidiolex is legal in treatment for patients two-year-old and above.

Both syndromes feature uncontrollable and severe seizures resulting in some form of learning disability, such as hindered languages and motor skills.

For families with loved ones suffering from these seizure disorders, the approval of Epidiolex offers "much-needed hope," Christina SanInocencio, executive director of LGS Foundation, said in a statement. But even with CBD oil, most individuals with LGS "will continue to have life-long, debilitating seizures," she added.

Some side effects presented in the clinical trials include sleepiness, sedation, lethargy, elevated liver enzymes, decreased appetite, diarrhea, rash, weakness, insomnia, poor quality sleep and infections, according to the FDA.

CBD is currently considered a Schedule I drug because of its relation to marijuana. Trials were conducted to examine the abuse potential of CBD.

The CBD industry is worth $200 million, according to the CBD summit. The use of CBD in treatment for other diseases and disorders, such as post-traumatic stress disorder, is being tested.