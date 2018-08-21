0 Plane carrying famous rapper blows 2 tires, will try emergency landing

TETERBORO, N.J. - A plane that blew two tires during takeoff at a small New Jersey airport was circling over Connecticut before what authorities said would be an attempt to make an emergency landing at an airport in Massachusetts.

The Gulfstream IV jet was carrying 16 passengers when it left Teterboro Airport around 10:50 a.m. Tuesday.

According to E! News and multiple reports, Post Malone is on the plane.

Breaking! Straight after his win at the VMAs, Post Malone's plane is preparing for an emergency landing after both tires blew on takeoff. https://t.co/8mPzPtGpR1 pic.twitter.com/NAzKDkZflO — E! News (@enews) August 21, 2018

Post Malone performed at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards Monday night in New York.

The pilot soon realized what had happened and began circling the airport for about 30 minutes before the jet was diverted.

The jet had been headed to London Luton Airport in Luton, England.

The plane is now being diverted to Stewart International airport in Orange County, New York, a Federal Aviation Administration official told ABC News.

The plane was previously being diverted to Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport in Massachusetts.

Several members of the music community have taken to social media to express concern for Post Malone.

On edge about this @PostMalone situation. Sending all the love and positive vibes to him and his crew for a safe landing. So scary. — Dan + Shay (@DanAndShay) August 21, 2018

Pray for post Malone and his team on that plane right now. Insane. Praying for a safe landing — Parker McCollum (@ParkerMcCollum) August 21, 2018

Post Malone is scheduled to appear at 2018 Music Midtown Sept. 15 and 16 in Atlanta.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

