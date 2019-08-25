The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami says Tropical Storm Dorian is moving west and could reach hurricane strength Tuesday.
At 5 p.m. EDT, the storm's center was located at about 725 miles (1,165 kilometers) east-southeast of Barbados and was moving west at 12 mph (19 kph). Maximum sustained winds were clocked at 40 mph (64 kph).
Dennis Feltgen of the hurricane center said that it's too early to tell exactly what path the storm will take. Residents of the central and northern Lesser Antilles should monitor the storm's progress.
No watches or warnings have been issued.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}