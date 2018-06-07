0 Alice Johnson granted clemency by Trump, returns to Memphis: 'I am so grateful'

MEMPHIS — Alice Marie Johnson woke up in a king size bed at her brother's Memphis home Thursday morning a free woman after two decades in prison.

"I am so grateful, so grateful. My heart is full," Johnson said during an interview at her attorney's downtown office.

Johnson, who celebrated her 63rd birthday behind bars last week, was freed Wednesday after President Donald Trump granted the mother of five children, grandmother of six and great-grandmother, clemency from a life sentence she was serving on drug charges. Johnson was convicted in 1996 for five counts of drug trafficking and one count of money laundering, leading to the life sentence despite that it was her first offense.

Kim K lobbied for her release

Reality television star Kim Kardashian West heard about Johnson's case and lobbied the president for her release. She met with Trump in the Oval Office last week to ask him to free Johnson.

'I felt free'

Dressed in black slacks and a blazer and operating on one-hour of sleep, Johnson was still adjusting to her freedom Thursday, but recalled the moment she was set free from an Alabama federal prison after serving 22 years.

"When I walked through the prison doors, I felt free. But when I saw my family I knew I was free," Johnson said. "My heart was just overflowing. I almost got hit. I was getting ready to run across the street. Just seeing my family, the only thought in my mind was getting to my family. I am free."

Putting her life back together

After dozens of media interviews Thursday, Johnson planned to work on putting her life back together. She already has a job at a family member's dentist office and starts work on Monday.

"It is only by God's grace that I am sitting here," Johnson said. "He is the only constant in my life. In prison, it is only because of him that I was able to do what I was able to do and that was never give up hope."

She added, "I always had hope that I would get out. And even when I started feeling that my hope was going, the Lord would always do something to stir my hope back up."

Follow Yolanda Jones on Twitter @cayojones