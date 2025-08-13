Movies and TV shows casting across the US

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now across the U.S., and which roles they're looking to fill.

'Night Driver'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Extras (background extra, 18-100)

--- Production Assistant (crew)

--- Go-Go Dancers/Drag Queens (background extra, 18-40)

- Average hourly rate: $22

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

- Learn more about the feature film here

'72 Hours,' Beautiful Guests'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Beautiful Guests (background extra, female, 18-40)

- Average hourly rate: $27

- Casting locations: Newark, New Jersey; Brooklyn, New York; New York City, New York; Hoboken, New Jersey; Jersey City, New Jersey

- Learn more about the feature film here

'72 Hours'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Club Goers (background extra, 18-35)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: New York City, New York; Newark, New Jersey; Brooklyn, New York; Morristown, New Jersey; Hoboken, New Jersey

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Subclass'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Vitalis (supporting, 18-23)

--- Tempestuous (supporting, 18-24)

--- Akiko (supporting, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: West Palm Beach, Florida; Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Miami, Florida; Hollywood, Florida

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'The Circle in the Sky'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Aya (lead, female, 21-35)

- Average hourly rate: $63

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Love & Bones: A Broadway Story'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Mia Magnolia (lead, female, 20-29)

--- Saint Youngblood (lead, 20-29)

--- Logan Pierre (lead, male, 29-39)

- Average hourly rate: $40

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Revenge League'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Cindy Tudor (lead, female, 21-30)

--- Loren Clark (supporting, female, 25-34)

- Average hourly rate: $63

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'"Day 1: Real-time" Producers & Key Crew'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Various Lead Roles (lead, 18-65)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: West Hollywood, California

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Space Before'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jane (supporting, female, 18-29)

--- Max (supporting, male, 20-45)

--- Elena (lead, female, 40-100)

- Average hourly rate: $23

- Casting locations: San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Los Angeles, California

- Learn more about the feature film here

'What I Left Behind'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Teenager (lead, 18-25)

--- Cinematographer (crew)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Brooklyn, New York

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Mama's Boy'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- 1970s High School Students (background extra, 18-25)

--- 1970s High School Students Aged 13-16 (background extra, 13-16)

--- 1970's BBQ attendees- Tent. Works 7/8 (NonSAG Covered) (background extra, 18-98)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Clifton, New Jersey; Newark, New Jersey; New York City, New York; Morristown, New Jersey; Hoboken, New Jersey

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Mama's Boy,' A24 Horror Series'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Model on Magazine (background extra, female, 20-29)

--- Camp Counselors Canoeing - Tent. Works 6/23 (SAG-AFTRA COVERED) (background extra, 18-23)

--- Wife of Principal Character (background extra, female, 20-39)

- Average hourly rate: $27

- Casting locations: West Milford, New Jersey; New York City, New York; Jersey City, New Jersey

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Lore - A Collective Narrative'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Lead (lead, 18-27)

--- Hanna - HR Girl With Zero Filter and Too Much Heart (lead, female, 22-29)

--- Joell (lead, male, 25-35)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Drama/Thriller Feature Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Toya (supporting, female, 15-40)

--- Donna (supporting, female, 18-35)

--- Daniel (supporting, 18-50)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: Rochester, New York; Atlanta, Georgia; Buffalo, New York; New York City, New York

- Learn more about the feature film here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.