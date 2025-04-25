Most popular and emerging diamond shapes by state

While the classic Round Brilliant continues to reign supreme as the most sought-after diamond shape for engagement rings nationwide, shifting tastes are giving rise to new favorites. Across the U.S., couples are expressing individuality through fancy and unique diamond shapes that add a personal touch to their ring choices. VRAI, a fine jewelry company specializing in lab-grown diamonds, shares how diamond shape preferences vary across the country based on its trend data.

Here's a look at the most popular and emerging diamond shape trends in select states—and the styles that may complement them best.

California

Most popular: Round Brilliant

Emerging: Heart, Rose, and Kite

In the Golden State, creativity meets romance. While timeless elegance keeps the Round Brilliant at the top, emerging shapes like Heart, Rose, and Kite reflect California's artistic, innovative spirit. These bold choices pair well with minimal solitaire settings that let the stone's unique shape shine.

Massachusetts

Most popular: Oval

Emerging: Asscher

In New England, tradition blends with a taste for refinement. The sleek, symmetrical Asscher cut—known for its art deco appeal—is gaining momentum. Its architectural lines look stunning in vintage-inspired settings that highlight its geometric precision.

New York

Most popular: Round Brilliant

Emerging: Elongated Cushion

The Empire State embraces bold yet balanced beauty. The soft edges and vintage charm of the Elongated Cushion cut offer a romantic twist on tradition. This shape flourishes in settings that maximize scintillation, such as pavé or cathedral styles. Turning the Elongated Cushion on its side in east-west settings is also a growing trend.

Illinois

Most popular: Round Brilliant

Emerging: Trillion

In the heart of the Midwest, the futuristic Trillion cut is making waves. With its triangular form and sharp edges, this shape suits ultra-modern or asymmetrical settings, ideal for those looking to break from convention.

Florida

Most popular: Round Brilliant

Emerging: Princess

The Sunshine State favors brilliance and boldness. The crisp, square Princess cut is an emerging favorite among those who want maximum scintillation and contemporary appeal. Bezel or split-shank settings elevate its clean lines.

Texas

Most popular: Round Brilliant

Emerging: Radiant

Everything is bigger in Texas—including bold engagement choices. The Radiant cut, with its dazzling facets and rectangular silhouette, bridges brilliance with modern energy. It shines in timeless solitaire or three-stone designs.

New Jersey

Most popular: Round Brilliant

Emerging: Cushion

The Garden State leans toward soft sophistication. The Cushion cut's rounded corners and pillow-like appearance blend classic and romantic style. Vintage-style settings, delicate halos, or bezel settings highlight its charm.

Washington

Most popular: Round Brilliant

Emerging: Fusion

Known for innovation, Washington embraces the avant-garde. Fusion cuts—a hybrid that combines facets and features from multiple shapes—speak to a creative spirit. These one-of-a-kind stones are well-suited to custom-designed rings that emphasize individuality.

Georgia

Most popular: Oval

Emerging: Long Hexagon

In the Peach State, geometric elegance is on the rise. The Long Hexagon cut is sleek and edgy, ideal for east-west settings or art deco-inspired designs that celebrate strong lines and structure.

Pennsylvania

Most popular: Round Brilliant

Emerging: Marquise

With its vintage roots and regal appeal, the Marquise cut is gaining attention in Pennsylvania. Its elongated, tapered form flatters the finger and pairs beautifully with unique solitaire designs featuring hidden halos or other delicate details.

Connecticut

Most popular: Round Brilliant

Emerging: Oval

Subtle shifts are happening in the Constitution State, where the Oval cut is emerging as a graceful alternative to the classic Round. It pairs effortlessly with timeless solitaires or halo settings.

Oregon

Most popular: Oval

Emerging: Cushion Princess

In Oregon, nature-loving couples are leaning toward the soft-meets-structured appeal of the Cushion Princess cut—a hybrid that blends the angular lines of a Princess with the rounded edges of a Cushion. This distinctive silhouette suits minimal settings like a knife-edge engagement ring that highlight subtle elegance with a modern twist.

New Hampshire

Most popular: Round Brilliant

Emerging: Emerald

The Granite State is gravitating toward the sleek sophistication of the Emerald cut. With its long lines and mirror-like facets, it complements vintage-inspired or step-cut three stone settings that radiate understated glamour.

Michigan

Most popular: Round Brilliant

Emerging: Oval

In the Great Lakes State, the Oval cut's graceful elongation is making it a popular choice for those wanting a timeless yet modern feel. Its versatility allows it to work well with everything from simple solitaires to ornate multistone designs.

Virginia

Most popular: Round Brilliant

Emerging: Pear

The romantic Pear cut, with its teardrop shape, is on the rise in Virginia. This unique silhouette adds movement and elegance, especially when set in asymmetric or halo designs that highlight its distinct shape.

Nationwide Trends

Across the remaining states, Round Brilliant and Oval cuts remain the go-to shapes for engagement rings. However, more expressive styles like Emerald, Cushion, Marquise, Radiant, and Pear are emerging as couples seek personalization in their rings.

Whether it's the geometric boldness of a Hexagon, the romance of a Heart cut, or the clean brilliance of a Radiant, each diamond shape tells a story. As trends continue to evolve, it's clear that individuality and self-expression are shaping the future of engagement ring design.