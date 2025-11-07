The most expensive neighborhoods in Valdosta

Homebuyers and sellers are navigating a slow and expensive housing market, with rising prices and stagnant demand keeping many on the sidelines. This comes amid rising economic uncertainty and growing wealth concentration. But luxury homes—multimillion-dollar estates, sleek penthouses, and one-of-a-kind custom builds—are still selling, even as most buyers pull back.

Most people can't afford high-end homes, although they're still fun to dream about. So, to highlight where luxury real estate is commanding the highest prices, Redfin analyzed the most expensive neighborhoods in the Valdosta metro area—and showcased a few of the area's standout listings (when possible).

Note: Redfin's analysis focused on metro areas, meaning some neighborhoods fell within smaller nearby cities. Listings and data were gathered on October 15, 2025.

#1. Kinderlou Forest (Valdosta, GA)

Median sale price

: $681,950 |

Median days on market

: 80 days

3897 Bear Holw, Valdosta, GA 31601

- List price: $649,500

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,412

3970 Kinderlou Frst, Valdosta, GA 31601

- List price: $709,900

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,064

4045 Island Creek Rd, Valdosta, GA 31601

- List price: $469,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,300

4155 Quail Run Cir, Valdosta, GA 31601

- List price: $625,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,186

#2. Wood Valley (Valdosta, GA)

Median sale price

: $227,450 |

Median days on market

: 29 days

2115 Westfield Dr, Valdosta, GA 31602

- List price: $360,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,839

2121 Northwood Cir, Valdosta, GA 31602

- List price: $269,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,075

2213 Riverside Dr, Valdosta, GA 31602

- List price: $269,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,656

2316 Riverhill Dr, Valdosta, GA 31602

- List price: $259,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,530

#3. Tom Town (Valdosta, GA)

Median sale price

: $104,000 |

Median days on market

: 30 days

1006 E Force St, Valdosta, GA 31601

- List price: $44,900

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,264

805 Ponderosa Dr, Valdosta, GA 31601

- List price: $74,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,066

#4. Brookhaven (Valdosta, GA)

Median sale price

: $100,000 |

Median days on market

: 28 days

820 W Gordon St, Valdosta, GA 31601

- List price: $134,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,566

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.