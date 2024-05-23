Metro Atlanta nonprofit makes mortgage payments for families affected by cancer

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County nonprofit that makes mortgage payments for families affected by cancer is approaching an important milestone.

Nick Womack says it’s nice to forget about your worries, even if it’s only for a moment.

“One less thing. Give me one less thing. That’s what we’re praying for on a regular basis,” Womack told Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen.

“Thank you for praying for me! I love you,” Nick Womack’s son, Wells, recently told family and friends in a recorded message.

The 5-year-old from DeKalb County was diagnosed with leukemia a few months back. His home is his favorite place to be.

“I think home is one of the most important things in our lives,” said Katie Walton with Join the Flock.

Channel 2 Action News told you about them five years ago, shortly after Join the Flock was founded by Katie’s cousin, Jennifer Edens Lazo.

“This was six months before she passed away. She was very sick. She realized that her biggest worry every month was their biggest bill. The mortgage payment,” Walton said.

The Womacks are one of what is now nearly 100 families Join the Flock has helped. This month’s mortgage payment was paid in full, and it’s one less thing to worry about.

“It creates a positive ripple effect across the entire family. One less thing. That’s what Join the Flock does,” Nick Womack said.

To learn more about Join the Flock, click here.

