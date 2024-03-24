Martin Luther King III and family meets Dalai Lama in India

DHARMSALA, India — Martin Luther King III and his family got a chance to meet the Dalai Lama in Dharamshala, India.

King, along with his wife Arndrea, and their daughter Yolanda Renee, visited India as part of a private tour, exploring the country’s historic sights.

Arndrea says the last time, they met His Holiness, Yolanda was only, three years old.

“We are profoundly honored to once again have been in the presence of His Holiness. His message of love, compassion, and kindness resonates deeply and inspires us to keep moving forward my father’s legacy for social justice, peace, and equity,” Martin Luther King III noted.

“His Holiness exemplifies the epitome of peace and humanity,” Arndrea Waters King said.

