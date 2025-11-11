Man dead, 16-year-old injured in double shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. — Atlanta police are investigating a double shooting after they found a man dead and a 16-year-old injured.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police responded to 2001 Lois Place NW around 10:31 p.m. Monday. They found a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his left arm. Paramedics took him to the hospital.

Officers later found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released his age.

APD says the investigation remains ongoing.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group