Man dead, 16-year-old injured in double shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. — Atlanta police are investigating a double shooting after they found a man dead and a 16-year-old injured.
Police responded to 2001 Lois Place NW around 10:31 p.m. Monday. They found a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his left arm. Paramedics took him to the hospital.
Officers later found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released his age.
APD says the investigation remains ongoing.
