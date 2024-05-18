Man accused of murdering his father in Columbus in November arrested in Chicago

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A man accused of murdering his father in November was arrested in Chicago.

Police say Samuel Haynes was arrested on Tuesday.

As previously reported by Channel 2 Action News, Samuel Haynes was accused of murdering his father Billy.

Columbus police said patrol officers were dispatched to a home on Lawyers Lane around 5 p.m. on Nov. 19, 2023 for a welfare check.

When police arrived, they found a “male decomposed in a bedroom.” The Violent Crimes Unit was called in to investigate the death after Deputy Coroner Dustin Harrelson pronounced him dead.

Police said the initial welfare check call was for them to check on Billy Haynes. The body found at the scene was identified as Billy, and an autopsy revealed he was killed by stabbing and the case became a homicide investigation, according to the Columbus Police Department.

After an extensive investigation, police said probable cause was established and they had a murder arrest warrant for his 31-year-old son, Samuel.

On Wednesday, police said Haynes had been arrested and was awaiting extradition back to Columbus.

