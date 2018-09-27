CHARLOTTE, N.C. - A body has been found in a creek across from Rankin Lake Park, where the search for 6-year-old Maddox Ritch has centered for the past several days.
According to our Cox Media Group sister station WSOC-TV in Charlotte, officials have blocked off the area near Robinson-Clemmer road and Old Dallas Highway.
A source tells @wsoctv a body has been found in this area https://t.co/t3heptGsqd— Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) September 27, 2018
BACKGROUND
Ian Ritch and a friend were with Maddox last Saturday at the Gastonia Park when Ian said his son Maddox decided to take off and got too far away from him.
Maddox hasn't been seen since.
Hundreds of people have been working round-the-clock to find Maddox, and police said they are following nearly 250 leads.
More than 60 new investigators and agents have been added to the search party, bringing the total to 330.
An elite FBI dive team with specialized equipment was brought in to assist in the search in Rankin Lake on Thursday.
Authorities said they hope the advanced technology will help them finish searching the lake. Officials are also in the process of draining parts of the lake.
North Carolina Emergency Management teams have broadened the search area deeper into the marshlands and further east and north through the woods surrounding the park.
