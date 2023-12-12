YSL RICO trial: Jury sent home early for holidays after co-defendant stabbed in jail

ATLANTA — The judge overseeing the Young Slime Life trial says testimony won’t resume this week after one of the co-defendants was stabbed.

Judge Ural Glanville just told the jury that he will recess them for the holidays starting today rather than waiting until Friday like he originally planned. The jury will return to the courthouse on Jan. 2, 2024.

The early break comes after defendant Shannon Stillwell was hospitalized. The sheriff’s office confirmed to Channel 2′s Michael Seiden that Stillwell was stabbed during a fight at the Fulton County jail.

Glanville told the jury on Monday that it was a medical issue.

“Unfortunately, that medical condition still exists. I’m going to recess you for the holidays today,” Glanville said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Seiden talked to Stillwell’s fiancé, Tyesha Alexander, who said he was stabbed once in the stomach and once in the back and was in surgery for about two hours.

“I love you and I’m praying for you,” Alexander said. “I’m by your side.”

Alexander said she was shaken but grateful that Stillwell is alive.

Deputies identified the stabbing suspect as inmate Willie Brown, who has been charged with aggravated assault and possession of prohibited items.

Brown was initially arrested on July 22, 2020 by the East Point Police Department on several charges including felony cruelty to children and felony murder, among other charges. He was being held without bond.

