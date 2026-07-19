Youth soccer’s pay-to-play model leaves some young athletes on the sidelines, UGA study finds

The rising cost of youth soccer is creating barriers for talented players from lower-income families, according to a new study from the University of Georgia’s Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Researchers found that the sport’s “pay-to-play” model, which can cost families between $1,000 and $10,000 a year for registration fees, travel, uniforms and other expenses, limits access to competitive opportunities for many young athletes.

The study found that financial costs are only part of the challenge. Families with inflexible work schedules may be unable to travel long distances for weekend tournaments, while some players lack reliable transportation to practices and games.

Researchers also noted that advertising tryouts only in English can unintentionally exclude some families.

The researchers argue that youth soccer organizations often compete with one another for players, funding and success on the field, making it harder to address inequities across the sport.

Instead, the study recommends greater collaboration among organizations, including scholarship programs and shared pathways that could help more young athletes participate regardless of their financial circumstances.

“If we can find ways to come together and establish a pathway that we’re all decided on, that might be a way to have more success and let more people be involved in the game,” said Gabriella Etienne, a University of Georgia senior and co-author of the study.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group