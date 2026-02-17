Your Georgia Power bill could go down later this year

ATLANTA — Georgia Power officials say they want to lower your bill later this year.

Company officials say if two new filings with the Georgia Public Service Commission are approved, your bill would have lower rates starting in June.

“Delivering reliable and affordable electricity to millions of Georgia homes and businesses requires prudent management and planning at every level, every day,” said Tyler Cook, CFO and treasurer for Georgia Power.

If approved, Georgia Power says the average retail customer could see a 1% decrease, or approximately $1.32 a month, on their bill.

They say one of the filings seeks to recover fuel costs to operate power plants and the other to recover costs from restoring service following storms.

Officials say their storm reserve is currently under-recovered by $912 million, which they plan to recover over the next four years.

Nearly $800 million of that comes from damage following Hurricane Helene in 2024, which they describe as the most destructive storm in Georgia Power’s history.

