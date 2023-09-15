Young Ga. mother, baby survive crash that killed 19-year-old father, their 2-year-old son

CENTERVILLE, Ga. — A Georgia community is rallying around the family of a 19-year-old and his 2-year-old son who were killed in a crash.

Bryce Anderson driving with his family, 2-year-old Braylyn, 11-month-old Brantley and his wife, Alyssa, when their truck went off the road and hit a utility pole in Centerville Tuesday night.

Bryce and Braylyn Anderson were both killed. Alyssa Anderson suffered a broken back. Brantley was not harmed.

Now, Alyssa’s family is working to raise money to bury Bryce and Braylyn and support Alyssa’s recovery.

“This accident has torn her world inside out as she knew it,” family members wrote on GoFundMe. “Bryce and her kids were her everything. Bryce was one of the best dads I have ever seen and provided everything for his family and anyone else who needed a helping hand. He was the definition of what a dad should be.”

Family members said Bryce was the sole provider for the family and that he and his son had no life insurance policy.

“This money will go directly towards funeral arrangements for Bryce and Braylyn and hopefully help Alyssa and her 11-month-old son get through the tough months ahead,” family members said on GoFundMe. “Though money will not bring them back, it will help with the financial burden.”

So far, the GoFundMe has raised nearly $18,000. You can contribute HERE.

The crash is still under investigation.

