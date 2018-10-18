ATLANTA - If you're a fall lover, you're going to love the next few days.
Temperatures Thursday morning across north Georgia are in the 40s and 50s. Breezy weather is ahead later in the day and then after that -- even colder temperatures are on the way.
3:45AM Temperatures - Good cool morning to you! Temperatures are starting off in the 40s in the mountains. I'm tracking a breezy day ahead with *widespread* 40s on the way. Join us starting at 4:30AM! pic.twitter.com/rLjRXQzzNg— Katie Walls (@KatieWallsWSB) October 18, 2018
Temperatures Thursday morning are as much as 14 degrees cooler than Wednesday morning.
Check out how much COOLER it is this morning compared to this time yesterday! #gawx pic.twitter.com/bwzcddVBfc— Katie Walls (@KatieWallsWSB) October 18, 2018
The chance for rain goes up to 70 percent for Saturday morning but clears out later in the day.
