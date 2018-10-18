  • You're waking up to chilly weather now, but colder temperatures are coming soon

    ATLANTA - If you're a fall lover, you're going to love the next few days. 

    Temperatures Thursday morning across north Georgia are in the 40s and 50s. Breezy weather is ahead later in the day and then after that -- even colder temperatures are on the way. 

    Temperatures Thursday morning are as much as 14 degrees cooler than Wednesday morning. 

    The chance for rain goes up to 70 percent for Saturday morning but clears out later in the day. 

