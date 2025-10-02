Years after GA infant died suspiciously, his dad is charged with murder

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia father has been arrested and charged in connection to the death 2023 death of his 6-month-old son.

Landon Rye, 25, was indicted on charges of felony murder, aggravated assault and cruelty to children last week.

Police and the U.S. Army Criminal Investigations Division have since arrested him. He’s being held in the Chatham County Detention Center.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

In September 2023, Channel 2 Action News reported that Liam Rye died and the coroner’s office said his death was “suspicious.”

A report from the Georgia Department of Family and Children Services said the infant fell off a bed while his mother slept.

Liam’s mother texted a nurse hotline, which recommended she take her son to a pediatrician, but Liam was not taken to a hospital until Sept. 2. He died in the hospital three days later.

TRENDING STORIES:

The report said Liam had sustained a fractured skull, a swollen head, and suffered two brain bleeds, as well as bruises around his neck.

DFCS said there was no information to suggest a prior pattern of abuse or neglect, but the details were “consistent with...definitions for inadequate supervision.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group