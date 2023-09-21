Ga. 6-month-old’s suspicious death not being investigated as a homicide, police say

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Police say they are investigating the death of a 6-month-old as a homicide.

The Chatham County Police Department initially told WJCL-TV that the case was initially being investigated as a suspicious death, but in a post on their Facebook page Wednesday, the department said the case is now turned into a murder investigation.

The Chatham County coroner identified the child as Liam Rye, who died at Memorial Hospital in Savannah on Sept. 5, WJCL reports.

“The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made and no charges have been filed,” Chatham County police said.

