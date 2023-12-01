WSB-TV presents: 75 Years of Community Impact. Watch this Sunday at 7 p.m. on Channel 2

ATLANTA — “WSB-TV is on the air!”

On Sept. 29, 1948, WSB-TV made history as the first television station in Georgia. From news and weather to sports and community, you have counted on WSB-TV over the past 75 years.

But another component of WSB-TV history is partnering with local community.

Nonprofits throughout metro Atlanta are in their peak season, working to make sure families have food and other basic necessities. From Hosea Helps to the Atlanta Community Food Bank, we are taking an up-close look at charities that have been pillars of our community for decades.

They say the need is greater now more than ever. On 75 Years of Community Impact, we will show you behind the scenes of their operations and how they are managing during the holiday season.

WHO: Hosted by Channel 2′s Fred Blankenship and Channel 2′s Lori Wilson

WHEN: Sunday, December 3, 7:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: WSB-TV | Channel 2 and Streaming on WSB Now

Synopsis: A celebration of WSB-TV’s 75 year impact on the community and a look at non-profits that have been pillars of North Georgia for decades.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 93 First broadcast On Sept. 2, 1948, WSB-TV came to life, becoming the South’s first TV station. Here's a look at back at 75 years of coverage and memories from our WSB-TV staff.

About Channel 2 WSB-TV

Channel 2 has been serving the people of North Georgia for 75 years. The powerhouse #1 ABC affiliate was the first in the southeast to hire an African American Anchor and has been trailblazer when it comes to covering some of the biggest moments in Georgia and around the world. From the civil rights movement to the Centennial Olympic Park bombing, 9/11 to the major snow storm that shutdown Atlanta and its suburbs. Every big story breaks on Channel 2 Action News and every day more people turn to our linear, digital and free WSB Now streaming platform for impactful storytelling that impacts communities. The station also airs BOUNCE on its digital sub-channel 2.2, and DABL on 2.3.

About Cox Media Group CMG Media Corporation (d/b/a Cox Media Group) is an industry-leading media company with unparalleled brands, award-winning content, and exceptional team members. CMG provides valuable local and national journalism and entertainment content to the people and communities it serves. The company’s businesses encompass 14 high-quality, market-leading television brands in 9 markets; 52 top-performing radio stations delivering multiple genres of content in 11 markets; a Washington, DC news bureau; and numerous streaming and digital platforms. CMG’s TV portfolio includes multiple primary affiliates of ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, Telemundo and MyNetworkTV, as well as several valuable news and independent stations. For more information about CMG, visit www.coxmediagroup.com.

