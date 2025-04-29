Wrong-way driver arrested after crashing into car, injuring other driver in N. GA mountains

GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — A person was arrested after trying to escape a traffic stop and driving the wrong direction on a highway in the north Georgia mountains.

At about 8:15 p.m. Sunday, a Gordon County deputy tried to stop a suspicious car on Belwood Road.

The driver sped away and led the deputy on a chase. The chase led to the intersection of Interstate 75 and Highway 53.

The driver then drove down the Highway 312 Southbound exit ramp against the flow of traffic.

Deputies did not pursue the car down the ramp.

That driver struck another car, which was exiting the interstate. The victim was injured and taken to the hospital by an ambulance.

The suspect, who was not identified, was arrested.

