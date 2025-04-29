Woman’s vehicle found on I-85. But, GA police say she was dead inside her apartment with stab wounds

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Police in Georgia are working to piece together a hit-and-run crash that led to a murder investigation.

On Monday, just before 5:30 p.m., Columbus police were called to a hit-and-run at the Summit Pointe Apartments on Williams Road.

Police said a white SUV hit a parked vehicle before driving away.

As officers were investigating the crash, they were notified that the owner of the white SUV lived in one of the apartments.

Police identified the owner as 22-year-old Abigail Cadoura. Officers said she was not answering calls and had missed plans with family.

According to Columbus officials, Cadoura’s SUV was found traveling north on Interstate 85.

Officers conducted a welfare check at the apartment and discovered Cadoura dead with multiple stab wounds, police said.

CPD said the missing SUV was found in Banks County. Deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver, later identified as Luke Mercardante, 26, sped away.

Mercardante led deputies on a chase and later crashed, officials said.

He was arrested and charged with murder and theft by taking of a motor vehicle. He remains in custody in Banks County.

Investigators later confirmed that the victim and Mercardante had been in an on-and-off relationship.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

