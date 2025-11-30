Woman with dementia, 74, reported missing in Haralson County, police say

BREMEN, Ga. — Authorities in Haralson County are hoping the public can help them find a woman with dementia who has been missing several days.

Brenda Stapleton, 74, was reported missing on Nov. 20.

The Bremen Police Department says the last contact anyone had with was at Motel 6 in Bremen on Nov. 14.

Anyone who has seen her or has information about her whereabouts should notify Bremen Police Department at 770-537-4441 or Haralson County 911.

