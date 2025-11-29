Man convicted for high-speed crash on I-75 that killed his best friend

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man was convicted and sentenced for a high-speed crash that killed his best friend.

Louis Johns was convicted of multiple charges on Nov. 25, including homicide by vehicle second degree, by a Clayton County jury for a fatal crash in 2019.

Clayton Judicial Circuit District Attorney Tasha M. Mosley said the jury found Johns guilty of homicide by vehicle second degree, three counts of serious injury by vehicle and reckless driving after he drove at 91 mph in a 65 mph zone, resulting in the death of his best friend Darius Scott and serious injuries to others.

“Though this conviction cannot undo the events that occurred in 2019, we hope it brings some measure of peace to the victims and their families,” Mosley said.

During the trial, evidence was presented showing that Johns was driving a Kia at excessive speeds, ultimately causing the crash on I-75 southbound near Grant Parkway on Oct. 27, 2019.

A collision and reconstruction expert testified that the vehicle’s electronic data recorder indicated Johns was driving at 91 mph, approaching 92 mph, and did not slow down until the airbags deployed.

Georgia Superior Court Judge Aaron Mason sentenced Johns to 15 years probated, 10 consecutive weekends in the county jail, restitution, 200 hours of community service, a defensive driving course and a license suspension as required by state statute.

The deceased victim’s family initially sought the maximum possible sentence for Johns but later requested leniency after speaking with him before the verdict.

Assistant District Attorney Sheila Francois led the prosecution with co-counsel Lauren Young. Major case investigator Luis Gomez, investigator Cedric Rawls, and victim advocate Kennedy Smith played vital roles in the case.

