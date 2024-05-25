Woman stabbed, 1 detained in northwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a stabbing.

On Friday night, officers were called out to a stabbing on Hollywood Road Northwest.

When they got to the scene, they found a woman who had been stabbed.

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officers have one person detained.

The investigation is ongoing.

