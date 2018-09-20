Woman says armed robber told her he was watching her for week before invasion

ATLANTA - A local artist said she was held up at gunpoint inside her Garden Hills apartment. Now she wants to share the mistake she made so it doesn't happen to anyone else.
Stacy Atwood posted about the incident on the app Nextdoor.
“I don’t want it to happen to anyone else,” she said.
Atwood said she’s always felt safe in the apartment she’s lived in for 10 years, but that changed Friday night when she left her door unlocked.
“I was sitting here making jewelry for my gallery exhibition,” she said. “He looked up at the door and looked back over at me and back at the door. I looked and I saw my back door was open.”
She got up to close it.
“I started saying, ‘Hello, hello,’” she said.
She got to her bathroom door and said the robber was standing there armed with a weapon.
