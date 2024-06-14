Woman reels in monster 33-pound fish off Georgia coast

CUMBERLAND ISLAND, Ga. — A woman reeled in a monster, 33-pound fish off the Georgia coast, breaking a more than 40-year-old record.
Lauren E. Harden, of St. Mary’s, caught a 33-pound, 10.72-ounce crevalle jack on May 24 off Cumberland Island.
The former women’s state saltwater fish record for a crevalle jack was set in 1981.
“Lauren’s record-breaking feat will be celebrated with a certificate signed by Governor Brian Kemp, DNR Commissioner Walter Rabon, and CRD Director Doug Haymans,” officials with the Georgia Division of Natural Resources said.
The Crevalle jack is native to tropical and temperate waters off of the Atlantic Ocean.
They can grow up to 70 pounds and four feet long.
