Woman shot in southwest Atlanta drive-by shooting, police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left a woman injured.
APD said Tuesday at 10:49 p.m., they were called out to a shooting on Moury Avenue Southwest.
Officers arrived at the scene to find a woman who had been shot in the leg.
She was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Police said the woman was shot while she was inside the home.
The gunshots came from outside of the home,
Investigators are still working to gather details surrounding the shooting.
