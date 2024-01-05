Woman found dead in DeKalb County woods, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in the woods Thursday evening.

Police said at 6:40 p.m., officers were called to a person down in the woods on Panthersville Court.

When they arrived, they found a dead woman in her 40s to 50s in the woods. Her identity has not been released.

Detectives responded to the scene to investigate.

Initial information indicates the woman had been assaulted, but the cause of death is undetermined.

Police have not commented on any possible suspects or what exactly led to her death.

There is no further information at this time.

