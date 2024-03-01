Woman, dog rescued from early morning house fire in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta firefighters rescued a woman and a dog from a southwest Atlanta home Friday morning,

Officials said the woman having her door shut may have saved her life.

The fire happened just after 5 a.m. off Windsor Drive just off Campbellton Road. Channel 2′s Darryn Moore showed you the active scene, live on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

A neighbor said she woke up and went outside for a breath of fresh air when she noticed smoke coming from the house. She walked down to investigate, saw the fire and called 911.

“I stayed on the phone with 911, began ringing the doorbell and banging on the door,” Altamese John-Baptiste told Moore.

Capt. Justin Pedrazzi says when crews entered the house, they made their way toward a bedroom on the right side. Firefighters found the homeowner inside the bedroom and her dog in the hallway.

Pedrazzi told Moore that the bedroom door was shut, which kept the fire compartmentalized.

Paramedics are checking the woman for any injuries.

