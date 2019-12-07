Woman dies after being shot in head in SW Atlanta

ATLANTA - Homicide detectives opened an investigation in southwest Atlanta on Friday after a woman was shot in the head and killed.
The incident happened about 6:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Cleveland Avenue, Atlanta police spokeswoman TaSheena Brown said. When officers arrived at the scene, the woman had already died.
No other information has been released.
We have a reporter at the scene working to learn more -- Watch Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 for updates
This report was written by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}