  Woman convicted in Google exec's heroin death also accused in former boyfriend's death

    By: Mike Petchenik

    ATLANTA - A former metro Atlanta woman convicted in the heroin death of a Google executive said she is remorseful about what happened. 

    Channel 2 Action News learned Alix Tichelman, who police called a “high-end call girl" in 2014, is facing new murder charges in another death; this time her former boyfriend, Dean Riopelle.

    Channel 2 Action News broke the news that Milton police were reopening the death investigation of Riopelle, a part-owner of Atlanta’s Masquerade Club who died of a drug overdose, after police arrested Tichelman in California in connection with Google executive Forrest Hayes' heroin death.

    A Fulton County grand jury indicted Tichelman on felony murder charges last September, claiming she injected an already drunk Riopelle with a deadly dose.

    Milton Police Department claims Fulton County never alerted them of Tichelman's indictment involving her former boyfriend's murder.

    For the first time since leaving the California prison, Tichelman, a Northview High School graduate, is speaking about the night she injected Hayes with heroin and left him to die on his yacht.

    "I wish I could go back and change what happened, but I can't," Tichelman said.

