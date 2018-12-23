  • 94-year-old woman attacked by hammer forgives attacker -- her daughter

    By: Michael Seiden

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - A 94-year-old woman whose daughter attacked her with a hammer said she is ready to forgive her. 

    Sandy Mathis, 56turned herself in last week after attacking her mother. 

    Channel 2's Michael Seiden spoke to the victim, who said she adores her daughter and even wants to keep living with her.

    Our exclusive interview with the victim, for the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.

    TRENDING STORIES:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories