94-year-old woman attacked by hammer forgives attacker -- her daughter

ATLANTA - A 94-year-old woman whose daughter attacked her with a hammer said she is ready to forgive her.
Sandy Mathis, 56turned herself in last week after attacking her mother.
Channel 2's Michael Seiden spoke to the victim, who said she adores her daughter and even wants to keep living with her.
Our exclusive interview with the victim, for the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 8-year-old boy former Atlanta Hawks player brought to U.S. for surgery dies
- Women try stealing from Target full of police during ‘Shop with Cop' event, police say
- Government shutdown: What will close; will you get your Social Security check, SNAP, WIC?
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}