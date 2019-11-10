Woman, 6-year-old grandson killed after crossing Macon street

A woman and her 6-year-old grandson were killed Friday evening after getting struck while crossing a street in west Macon, authorities said.
Debra Davis, 53, was crossing Mercer University Drive with the child in her arms when they were struck by an SUV about 7:30 p.m., the Bibb County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Davis was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. Her grandson, Daniel Davis, was taken to Navicent Heath Center, where he later died.
Police said the grandmother was killed after stepping in front of a Nissan Xterra. The driver of that SUV was not charged. The case remains under investigation and anyone with information about the fatal wreck is asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500.
This article was written by Shaddi Abusaid, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
