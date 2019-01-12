Winter weather advisory goes into effect today for parts of north Georgia

Bundle up and keep the umbrellas handy, Georgia.
Widespread rain will move through north Georgia today and some areas in the mountains could see a wintry mix, according to Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon.
A winter weather advisory has been issued for Union, Towns, Lumpkin and White counties from 1 p.m. Saturday until 1 a.m. Sunday.
Most of north Georgia will see temperatures in the 40s this morning, but the wind chill will be just above freezing, according to Deon.
We're pinpointing when your neighborhood will see rain and wintry mix on Channel 2 Action News Saturday AM
Winter Weather Advisory for NE GA mountains this afternoon through 1 AM Sunday. Watch for slippery spots on the roads and bridges. pic.twitter.com/7OsD51aWqJ— Eboni Deon, WSB (@ebonideonWSB) January 12, 2019
